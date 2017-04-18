Reports: La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony separate

OppiKoppi and Rocking the Daisies to take place over the same weekend and share headlining acts

Cape Town – La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly separated after 7 years of marriage.

According to TMZ the couple – who have 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony – separated last week as La La has already moved out and is living with their son in an NYC apartment.

The gossip website reports the split comes after La La and Carmelo came under pressure during the NBA season. According to reports, the New York Knicks are looking to move the basketball player to another team.

The last photo La La shared of Carmelo on social media was of him and their son on 14 March. She captioned the picture: “Snowed in”

The couple tied the knot in 2010 after a 5-year engagement. They welcomed their son in 2007.

