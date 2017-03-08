The wives and girlfriends of Proteas cricketers are having the best time in New Zealand. See the pics here!

Reports: Scarlett Johansson officially files for divorce

2017-03-08
 
scarlett johansson

Cape Town – Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed for divorce from her French journalist husband, Romain Dauriac.

News of the former couple’s split broke in late January, however, the couple were seen out in public numerous times thereafter.

While neither Scarlett nor Romain have confirmed their split, Page Six reports the Avengers actress is making the separation final.

She is also reportedly seeking primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Rose.

The former lovebirds welcomed their daughter in September 2014 and have successfully kept her out of the spotlight as well. 

They got married in a secret ceremony the following month.

2017-03-08 08:32
