Rob Kardashian just compared Kylie Jenner to a granny

2017-05-04 10:54
 

Cape Town – “I just love it when my big brother makes fun of me” – said no little sister ever!

Poor Kylie Jenner, 19, must be feeling exactly that after older brother Rob Kardahsian took a dig at an outfit she was wearing, on Instagram.

The 30-year-old shared a pic of Kylie wearing an outfit designed by FashionNova next to 88-year-old Baddie Winkle wearing the exact same thing.

Rob captioned the picture: “Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova”

See the snap here:

Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova ????

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

While we’re pretty sure this is just your typical sibling banter, Rob’s issues with Kylie and her now ex Tyga may have something to do with this subtle dig.

