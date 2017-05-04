Rob Kardashian just compared Kylie Jenner to a granny

Cape Town – “I just love it when my big brother makes fun of me” – said no little sister ever!



Poor Kylie Jenner, 19, must be feeling exactly that after older brother Rob Kardahsian took a dig at an outfit she was wearing, on Instagram.

The 30-year-old shared a pic of Kylie wearing an outfit designed by FashionNova next to 88-year-old Baddie Winkle wearing the exact same thing.

Rob captioned the picture: “Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova”

See the snap here:

Sorry Kylie, Baddie looks better in @fashionnova ???? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

While we’re pretty sure this is just your typical sibling banter, Rob’s issues with Kylie and her now ex Tyga may have something to do with this subtle dig.

