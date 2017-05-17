Rosario Dawson finds her cousin dead in her home

Cape Town – According to reports, Rosario Dawson discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vanez Ines Vasquez, unconscious in her LA home.

News broke that Rosario’s cousin died last Thursday after being found unresponsive.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Vanez was found by the 38-year-old actress, who called paramedics but they were unable to revive her on the scene.

Vanez was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon her arrival.

According to E! News a toxicology report is still pending and an autopsy report has been delayed due to additional testing.

Vasquez's grieving mother, Lisa Centeno, paid tribute to her late daughter on Facebook.

See the post here:

Rosario is yet to comment on the death of her cousin.

