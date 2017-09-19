Selena Gomez joins the Puma family

Cape Town – Selena Gomez is the new face of Puma.

The global sports brand announced the Fetish singer will work with them on new product designs as well as marketing campaigns starting with the brand’s latest promotion for the Phenom, an upcoming women’s footwear drop.

Fearless talent and ?? of Instagram joins the family. @selenagomez #DoYou A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Of joining the Puma family, Selena said: “Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion.

“It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

In a statement the brand said the 25-year-old is a perfect match because she fits the Puma’s brand values as well as has a powerful influence over young women.

“Selena is authentic, creative, talented, and fearlessly real. She is everything that today’s female consumer is looking for in a role model,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director for Brand and Marketing for PUMA.

"In recent days, she has demonstrated just how strong she truly is. With her honesty and openness about living with Lupus, she has provided an incredible example of confidence, poise, and determination for all of us. Selena is a perfect partner for PUMA because she is not afraid of the challenges our world can offer; she fights and perseveres, which is exactly what PUMA is all about. She will not only represent our brand, but she will help to define and enhance our women’s business.”