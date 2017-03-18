Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health in first ever Vogue cover interview

Cape Town – Selena Gomez is celebrating her first American Vogue cover and looking damn good doing it!
See her stunning floral cover here:
@SelenaGomez is our April cover star! Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, styled by Camilla Nickerson.A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:01am PDT
The Same Old Love hitmaker is also getting super-real about her decision to cancel her Revival tour and booking into a psychiatric facility in Tennessee in her cover interview.
When talking about why she cancelled her tour - which still had more than 30 shows to go – off, Selena tells Vogue’s Rob Haskell: “Tours are a really lonely place for me.
“My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.”
@SelenaGomez spent 90 days last summer in psychiatric treatment after dark feelings surfaced during her “Revival” tour. “DBT has completely changed my life,” she says. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.” In her April cover story, Gomez speaks candidly about her path to mental wellness, social media fatigue, and the little things that make her happy (link in bio). Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, styled by Camilla Nickerson.A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:10am PDT
After hitting an ultimate low, Selena disappeared to Tennessee, where she stayed for 90 days. Of her experience and recovery she said: “You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two shits about who I was, who were fighting for their lives.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”
