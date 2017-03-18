Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health in first ever Vogue cover interview

Well-known South African co-anchor TV news duo Jeremy Maggs and Iman Rappetti are leaving NewsNight

Cape Town – Selena Gomez is celebrating her first American Vogue cover and looking damn good doing it!

See her stunning floral cover here:

The Same Old Love hitmaker is also getting super-real about her decision to cancel her Revival tour and booking into a psychiatric facility in Tennessee in her cover interview.

When talking about why she cancelled her tour - which still had more than 30 shows to go – off, Selena tells Vogue’s Rob Haskell: “Tours are a really lonely place for me.

“My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.”

After hitting an ultimate low, Selena disappeared to Tennessee, where she stayed for 90 days. Of her experience and recovery she said: “You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two shits about who I was, who were fighting for their lives.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

Read Selena’s full interview here.

Watch a BTS video of Selena’s Vogue shoot here:

