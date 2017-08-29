Selena Gomez’s Instagram gets hacked with a nude photo of Justin Bieber

2017-08-29 09:46
 

Cape Town – Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was hacked on Monday afternoon and nude images of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber surfaced.

According to E! News the Fetish hitmaker’s Instagram account was temporarily taken down after the naked photos of Justin Bieber on vacation in 2015 were shared.

Not long after however, Selena’s account - which is the most followed account on the social media site - was up and running again without naked photos of her ex.

