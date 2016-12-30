Serena Williams is engaged!

South African Olympian Wayde van Niekerk proposed to his girlfriend Chesney Campbell and she said yes!

2016-12-30 08:05
 

Cape Town – Tennis pro, Serena Williams is reportedly engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena announced the exciting news on Reddit on Thursday with a picture of Snoo – the Reddit mascot – dressed as Alexis down on one knee in front of a female Snoo dressed as herself.

Above the picture read “Future Mrs. KnOthing”, KnOthing is Serena’s new fiancé’s Reddit handle in case you were wondering.

Alexis also shared the happy news on his Facebook account.

See the announcement here:

According to The New York Times the couple started dating last year but knew each other for quite some time before then.

A spokesperson for Serena told the publication a date for the wedding has not yet been set.

2016-12-30 07:01
