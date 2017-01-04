Smouldering Chris Pratt looks super-sexy on the cover of Vanity Fair

Reports: A former Survivor contestant from the 17th season died “unexpectedly” on 31 December 2016

2017-01-04 12:52
 
Chris Pratt

Cape Town - Vanity Fair’s Rich Cohen was lucky enough to get a one-on-one with Hollywood hunk, Chris Pratt.

The star of the new sci-fi romance, Passengers, invited the journalist over for a homemade lunch that he prepared himself.

During the interview Pratt reveals interesting titbits about his rise to fame and how he went from door-to-door salesman to “box-office king”.

According to Pratt he used to sell coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa. “I was great at that,” he tells Cohen.

The interview is accompanied by stunning photos of Pratt shot by photographer Mark Seliger. But it’s Seliger’s photo of Pratt on the cover of Vanity Fair that really steals the show.

Shirtless in the water with his piercing blue eyes, the tagline simply reads: “Dive in!”.

SEE THE COVER HERE:

Chris Pratt

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE.

2017-01-04 10:09
