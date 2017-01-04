Smouldering Chris Pratt looks super-sexy on the cover of Vanity Fair

Cape Town - Vanity Fair’s Rich Cohen was lucky enough to get a one-on-one with Hollywood hunk, Chris Pratt.

The star of the new sci-fi romance, Passengers, invited the journalist over for a homemade lunch that he prepared himself.

During the interview Pratt reveals interesting titbits about his rise to fame and how he went from door-to-door salesman to “box-office king”.

According to Pratt he used to sell coupons for things like oil changes or trips to a spa. “I was great at that,” he tells Cohen.

Here's me waiting for the photo shoot to start. I was like, "well guys, I'll just chill over here by my race car and rub my neck real quick. You know what I'm sayin'." A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

The interview is accompanied by stunning photos of Pratt shot by photographer Mark Seliger. But it’s Seliger’s photo of Pratt on the cover of Vanity Fair that really steals the show.

Shirtless in the water with his piercing blue eyes, the tagline simply reads: “Dive in!”.

SEE THE COVER HERE:

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE.