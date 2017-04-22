Sofia Vergara boarding a floating flamingo is life!

Cape Town – Listen up people! If ever you needed a picture tutorial on how to get onto a floating flamingo without getting wet then here it is!
Sofia Vergara is embracing the return of warm weather in LA with a cute boomerang of herslef floating in her crystal blue pool.
And while this boomerang is amazing, it takes some work to make it look so amazing - cue Sofia’s mission to board her floating flamingo fully clothed.
See the picture tutorial here:
Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird????#gettingreadyforsummer??????A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT
Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird????#gettingreadyforsummer??????
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT
And just look at the great result:
It feels like summer in LA!!!??????A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT
It feels like summer in LA!!!??????
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT
This tutorial is totes great advice and useful for anyone getting ready for summer!
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Pretoria EastQuality SelectR20 000 - R30 000 Per Month
JohannesburgE-Volving
Sandton.R35 000 Per Year
HousesR 3 190 000
HousesR 16 000 000
HousesR 6 450 000