Sofia Vergara boarding a floating flamingo is life!

Cape Town – Listen up people! If ever you needed a picture tutorial on how to get onto a floating flamingo without getting wet then here it is!

Sofia Vergara is embracing the return of warm weather in LA with a cute boomerang of herslef floating in her crystal blue pool.

And while this boomerang is amazing, it takes some work to make it look so amazing - cue Sofia’s mission to board her floating flamingo fully clothed.

See the picture tutorial here:

Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird????#gettingreadyforsummer?????? A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

And just look at the great result:

It feels like summer in LA!!!?????? A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

This tutorial is totes great advice and useful for anyone getting ready for summer!

