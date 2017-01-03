Soulja Boy slams Chris Brown on Twitter

Cape Town – Rapper Soulja Boy started trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning after majorly slamming Chris Brown.

The beef started when Soulja Boy liked a picture of Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.

Little did he know Chris had reportedly been commenting on Karrueche’s photos reminiscing about their relationship and was not impressed when he saw what the Crank That hitmaker had done.

This is the pic Soulja Boy liked:

Gonna miss you Kingston ?? Until next time ???? A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Soulja Boy then took to Twitter to let off some steam.

See the tweets here: