Steve Harvey’s ex-wife suing him for $60m

2017-05-19 07:41
 

Cape Town – Steve Harvey is reportedly being sued by his second ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, for $60m.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Shackelford claims her life has been a struggle since the couple’s divorce was finalised in 2005, and has pushed her to turn to self-medication in an effort to deal with the aftermath of the separation.

Amongst several things Shackelford in suing Harvey for, child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract are listed.

E! News reports the court lawsuit also states “soul murderer” and is described as being “achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by a woman who says she is Mary’s civil rights activist.

2017-05-18 15:00
