Talk show host body shamed over bikini pictures

Cape Town - Talk show host Wendy Williams fell victim to the trolls of Twitter when pictures of her in a bikini at the beach emerged online.

The 53-year-old, who admitted to having gone under the knife, proudly showed off the results at a beach in Barbados this weekend.

She sported a blonde wig, sunglasses, a necklace with the letter W, pink lipstick and a tiny black bikini that showed off her assets – but Twitter users just weren’t impressed.

Wendy Williams should never slander anyone about their looks never ever ever ever ever again pic.twitter.com/xTnCyBjvED — Sol Invictus (@sevenneuter) September 11, 2017

is it just me or wendy williams lowkey looks like Roger from American dad pic.twitter.com/KdygNmZrCW — s y d (@oksvdney) September 12, 2017

Wendy Williams needs to put some of that front porch around the corner in the garage. — April (@ReignOfApril) September 11, 2017

Wendy Williams looks like someone dug up a body and gave it breast implants. — MANS NOT HOT (@_WhiteboyWasted) September 11, 2017

I didn't know Wendy Williams was THAT bad built .... for someone who talks shit about people for a living she really shouldn't say nothing . — T (@TorriNichelle) September 12, 2017

Wendy Williams gotta keep her slander to herself after them pics bruh — Smoke Daddy (@SmokeGawd) September 11, 2017

ME: ????goes to see why wendy Williams is trending

Also ME: Looks at her bikini pics ?? and keeps quiet.... pic.twitter.com/Veds8sTzEg — lovelyti (@lovelyti) September 11, 2017

Wendy Williams in a bikini is the most disturbing thing I have ever seen *deletes snapchat app* — McBenis (@Dop3sauce) September 12, 2017

The chat show host is yet to reply to the people body shaming her.