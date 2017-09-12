Talk show host body shamed over bikini pictures

2017-09-12 15:51 by Pam Magwaza
 

Cape Town - Talk show host Wendy Williams fell victim to the trolls of Twitter when pictures of her in a bikini at the beach emerged online.

The 53-year-old, who admitted to having gone under the knife, proudly showed off the results at a beach in Barbados this weekend.

She sported a blonde wig, sunglasses, a necklace with the letter W, pink lipstick and a tiny black bikini that showed off her assets – but Twitter users just weren’t impressed.

The chat show host is yet to reply to the people body shaming her.

Read more on:    wendy williams  |  celebrities

