Talk show host body shamed over bikini pictures

Cape Town - Talk show host Wendy Williams fell victim to the trolls of Twitter when pictures of her in a bikini at the beach emerged online.
The 53-year-old, who admitted to having gone under the knife, proudly showed off the results at a beach in Barbados this weekend.
She sported a blonde wig, sunglasses, a necklace with the letter W, pink lipstick and a tiny black bikini that showed off her assets – but Twitter users just weren’t impressed.
Wendy Williams should never slander anyone about their looks never ever ever ever ever again pic.twitter.com/xTnCyBjvED— Sol Invictus (@sevenneuter) September 11, 2017
is it just me or wendy williams lowkey looks like Roger from American dad pic.twitter.com/KdygNmZrCW— s y d (@oksvdney) September 12, 2017
Wendy Williams needs to put some of that front porch around the corner in the garage.— April (@ReignOfApril) September 11, 2017
Wendy Williams looks like someone dug up a body and gave it breast implants.— MANS NOT HOT (@_WhiteboyWasted) September 11, 2017
I didn't know Wendy Williams was THAT bad built .... for someone who talks shit about people for a living she really shouldn't say nothing .— T (@TorriNichelle) September 12, 2017
Wendy Williams gotta keep her slander to herself after them pics bruh— Smoke Daddy (@SmokeGawd) September 11, 2017
ME: ????goes to see why wendy Williams is trendingAlso ME: Looks at her bikini pics ?? and keeps quiet.... pic.twitter.com/Veds8sTzEg— lovelyti (@lovelyti) September 11, 2017
Wendy Williams in a bikini is the most disturbing thing I have ever seen *deletes snapchat app*— McBenis (@Dop3sauce) September 12, 2017
The chat show host is yet to reply to the people body shaming her.
