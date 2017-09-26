The 6-year-old dubbed most beautiful girl is all grown up and owning the catwalk

Cape Town – The 6-year-old once named most beautiful girl in the world is all grown up and modelling for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.
ICYMI, It’s been a decade the picture of 6-year-old Thylane Blondeau went viral for her striking looks.
SEE THE SNAP THAT WENT VIRAL HERE:
TB..in st Tropez when i was 6 Mood #lovemyvillageA post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on Mar 19, 2016 at 2:02am PDT
A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on Mar 19, 2016 at 2:02am PDT
And it seems the child model –who appeared in a controversial editorial spread in Vogue Paris when she was 10 – is making a name for herself in the industry.
She is currently represented by WME-IMG and is a brand ambassador for L'Oréal.
The now 16-year-old also hit the catwalk in the recurring Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend during Milan Fashion Week.
Blondeau modelled the label's Queen of Hearts-inspired gown, complete with a red rose crown.
SEE A PIC HERE:
(Photo: Getty Images)
