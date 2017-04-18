The one pic of Diplo in Nigeria you gotta see!

Cape Town – Diplo is in Nigeria and you need to see this amazing photograph of him on the beach in Lagos.

The electronic music heavyweight kicked off his tour in Africa on 14 April in Kenya. His second stop was Lagos, Nigeria and while he performed on Saturday night, Diplo also spent some down time there.

This included going to the beach with Tanzanian radio host, Vanessa Mdee and Jamaican-American DJ, Walshy Fire.

Of course, there are a number of cool snaps from the outing, but there is only one you need to see.

Here is the snap:

???? to ???? @vanessamdee A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

If you haven’t seen it yet, then here’s a close up...

You’re welcome. #MeatPrintOfTheYear

And we’re not the only ones who noticed. Fans and followers flooded the 38-year-old’s Instagram snap with comments about his sexy body and uhm... heavy package.

Catch Diplo live in SA for one show only in Joburg on 23 April. Click here for all the deets.

(Screengrab: Instagram/@diplo)