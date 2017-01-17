These Fantastic Four co-stars are engaged IRL!

TV personality Bonnie Mbuli looks gorgeous dressed in black on the cover of Essays magazine

2017-01-17
 

New York — The news is "Fantastic."

A spokesperson for Kate Mara confirmed on Monday that the actress and her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell are engaged.

The House of Cards actress first sparked that they were engaged on Sunday, 8 January when she shared a picture of herself supporting two American football teams.

See the pic here:

Mara, 33, has also appeared in films such as Brokeback Mountain and The Martian.

30-year-old Bell is known for movies such as The Adventures of Tintin and Snowpiercer. The actors have been dating since 2015, the year Fantastic Four came out.

Bell was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

2017-01-17
