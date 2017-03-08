The wives and girlfriends of Proteas cricketers are having the best time in New Zealand. See the pics here!

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

This hot model couple are expecting their first child

2017-03-08 14:49
 
lucky blue smith, stormi bree

Cape Town – Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend, Stormi Bree are expecting their first child together.

The 18-year-old model and his 26-year-old model girlfriend announced the happy news on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

Lucky Blue shared a snap with the caption: “Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news - Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey! (sic)”

See the sweet snap here:

While Stormi shared a different pic with the caption: “This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean (sic)”

See the sweet snap here:

This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean ????

A post shared by ????????????STORMI???????????? (@stormibree) on

The gorgeous couple have modelled for fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana and recently walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week hand-in-hand.

Today was magical ? walking with my love for @dolcegabbana couldn't be happier ??

A post shared by ????????????STORMI???????????? (@stormibree) on

Lucky Blue is also a drummer in surf-rock group The Atomics with his three model sisters, Pyper America, Starlie Cheyenne and Daisy Clementine.

According to Daily Mail, Lucky Blue first confirmed his relationship in an interview with ES magazine last year.

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Cricketer wives and girlfriends exploring New Zealand George Michael's cause of death revealed 5 stunning pics of Kristen Stewart’s new buzz cut Reports: Scarlett Johansson officially files for divorce 7de Laan actor writes beautiful letter following gay kiss drama
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Reports: Scarlett Johansson officially files for divorce

2017-03-08 10:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 