This hot model couple are expecting their first child

Cape Town – Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend, Stormi Bree are expecting their first child together.

The 18-year-old model and his 26-year-old model girlfriend announced the happy news on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

Lucky Blue shared a snap with the caption: “Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news - Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey! (sic)”

See the sweet snap here:

Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life. I have some wonderful and surprising news - Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey! A post shared by LUCKY BLUE SMITH (@luckybsmith) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

While Stormi shared a different pic with the caption: “This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean (sic)”

See the sweet snap here:

This bean and this bean are cooking a little bean ???? A post shared by ????????????STORMI???????????? (@stormibree) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

The gorgeous couple have modelled for fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana and recently walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week hand-in-hand.

Today was magical ? walking with my love for @dolcegabbana couldn't be happier ?? A post shared by ????????????STORMI???????????? (@stormibree) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Lucky Blue is also a drummer in surf-rock group The Atomics with his three model sisters, Pyper America, Starlie Cheyenne and Daisy Clementine.

We are so excited to finally share with you guys our #hmlovescoachella campaign! Check out @hm page to see more content and click the link in our bio to watch the music video! A post shared by The Atomics (@theatomics) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:38am PST

According to Daily Mail, Lucky Blue first confirmed his relationship in an interview with ES magazine last year.