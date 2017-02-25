PICS: Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga and Anele Mdoda are having the best time in LA, like going bowling

Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, has cancelled her headlining spot at the Coachella music festival

This is why Justin Bieber had a wet stain in his 'dick area'

2017-02-25 08:52
 
justin bieber

Cape Town – Did Justin Bieber really pee in his pants? Of course not. But the internet doesn't let facts get in the way of a trending hashtag.

The Love Yourself singer was recently snapped in West Hollywood with a stain on his crotch area and the awkward moment instantly made headlines and was crowned #JustinPeeber (no really).

Justin didn't let the moment get the better of him. He even shared a meme of his wet crotch with a quote from the 1995 movie Billy Madison: “You ain't cool unless you pee your pants.”

He later took to Twitter to explain exactly what happened: "Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area..." he wrote. "Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!"

(Did he say "dick area"?)

SEE THE POST HERE:

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Read more on:    justin bieber  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 pics of Riky Rick living his best life in Milan PICS: Trevor Noah, Khaya Dlanga and Anele Mdoda go bowling in LA Here's what its like to get married at first sight MOVIE GUIDE: 5 fresh flicks to see WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump's transgender decision 'a disaster'
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

WATCH: Oprah is the queen of margaritas and we want one!

2017-02-24 16:49
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 