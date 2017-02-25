This is why Justin Bieber had a wet stain in his 'dick area'

Cape Town – Did Justin Bieber really pee in his pants? Of course not. But the internet doesn't let facts get in the way of a trending hashtag.
The Love Yourself singer was recently snapped in West Hollywood with a stain on his crotch area and the awkward moment instantly made headlines and was crowned #JustinPeeber (no really).
Justin didn't let the moment get the better of him. He even shared a meme of his wet crotch with a quote from the 1995 movie Billy Madison: “You ain't cool unless you pee your pants.”
He later took to Twitter to explain exactly what happened: "Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area..." he wrote. "Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!"
(Did he say "dick area"?)
SEE THE POST HERE:
You ain't cool unless you pee your pantsA post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST
You ain't cool unless you pee your pants
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST
