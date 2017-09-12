This politician just ‘liked’ a pornographic video on Twitter

Cape Town - While politicians across the United States took to social media to honour those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one politician set tongues wagging for all the wrong reasons.

Twitter went ablaze on Monday night when a Twitter account, seemingly belonging to a senator from Texas, ‘liked’ a two-minute hardcore pornographic video.

According to ABC News, Ted Cruz, who gained global fame during the 2016 US Presidential election, clicked the heart icon on the tweet by @SexualPosts.

Users instantly noticed the distasteful deed and reactions were in overflow.

Jimmy Kimmel even had something to say about it, tweeting: “Well done @TedCruz using the power of ‘like’ to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner.”

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the post, which has now been deleted, showed two women and a man engaging in explicit acts which are considered hardcore pornography.

Making matters worse, pornography is banned on Twitter.

Although it’s unclear whether Cruz was the one who liked the tweet or someone who had access to his account, it didn’t stop the mockery flung his way.

Ted Cruz when he found out Twitter can see what you like pic.twitter.com/mMozeVZolx — YoungHoe Koo (@YOKSUBI) September 12, 2017

Q: Why was Twitter invented?



A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017

I can't wait for Ted Cruz "I was hacked" press conference. pic.twitter.com/yQ0UCC4LSy — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 12, 2017

Heidi Cruz, tomorrow: Ted Cruz can't come to the phone right now...why? Oh, because he's dead. #TedCruz pic.twitter.com/OyiQF48Ka3 — Kayla (@Kayla_H_18) September 12, 2017

(Sources: THR, Pink News, ABC News)