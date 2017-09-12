This politician just ‘liked’ a pornographic video on Twitter

2017-09-12 16:21 by Nadim Nyker
 

Cape Town - While politicians across the United States took to social media to honour those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one politician set tongues wagging for all the wrong reasons.

Twitter went ablaze on Monday night when a Twitter account, seemingly belonging to a senator from Texas, ‘liked’ a two-minute hardcore pornographic video.

According to ABC News, Ted Cruz, who gained global fame during the 2016 US Presidential election, clicked the heart icon on the tweet by @SexualPosts.

Users instantly noticed the distasteful deed and reactions were in overflow.

Jimmy Kimmel even had something to say about it, tweeting: “Well done @TedCruz using the power of ‘like’ to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner.”

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the post, which has now been deleted, showed two women and a man engaging in explicit acts which are considered hardcore pornography.

Making matters worse, pornography is banned on Twitter.

Although it’s unclear whether Cruz was the one who liked the tweet or someone who had access to his account, it didn’t stop the mockery flung his way.

(Sources: THR, Pink News, ABC News)

Read more on:    ted cruz

Most ReadEditor's Choice
How to link Showmax to your DStv Premium subscription PIC: Jeannie D topless in a field of flowers SA EXCLUSIVE: We flew to Madrid to interview IT director Andy Muschietti Where are they now? 5 celebs we just don’t hear about anymore Is this Demi Lovato’s new girlfriend?
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Talk show host body shamed over bikini pictures

2017-09-12 15:51
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 