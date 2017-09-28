This toddler sneaking popcorn from Prince Harry is all of us

Cape Town – This 2-year-old sneaking popcorn right from under Prince Harry’s nose is all of us ever!

When a toddler is hungry nothing can stop them from getting hold of a snack, even if it means stealing a bite from a British prince.

That’s what happened to little Emily Henson – the daughter of British Paralympian Dave Henson - when sitting on her mom’s lap which happened to be next to Prince Harry in the crowd at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

The toddler was caught on camera sneaking some popcorn from the royal’s hands while he was deep in conversation.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:



While it’s totally adorable, what’s even cuter is when Harry finally notices and does what any other person would have.

