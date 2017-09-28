This toddler sneaking popcorn from Prince Harry is all of us

2017-09-28 13:54
 

Cape Town – This 2-year-old sneaking popcorn right from under Prince Harry’s nose is all of us ever!

When a toddler is hungry nothing can stop them from getting hold of a snack, even if it means stealing a bite from a British prince.

That’s what happened to little Emily Henson – the daughter of British Paralympian Dave Henson - when sitting on her mom’s lap which happened to be next to Prince Harry in the crowd at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

The toddler was caught on camera sneaking some popcorn from the royal’s hands while he was deep in conversation.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

While it’s totally adorable, what’s even cuter is when Harry finally notices and does what any other person would have.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Read more on:    prince harry  |  royals  |  royal family

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies Hugh Hefner’s wife will inherit absolutely nothing after his death – this is why Hugh Hefner remembered in 30 photos PICS: Dylan Kardashian attends KUWTK launch party 5 vintage pics from the original Playboy Club in New York City
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Spare 11 minutes and watch this awkward video of Tom Cruise and Conan O’Brien

2017-09-28 11:26
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 