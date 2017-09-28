This toddler sneaking popcorn from Prince Harry is all of us

Cape Town – This 2-year-old sneaking popcorn right from under Prince Harry’s nose is all of us ever!
When a toddler is hungry nothing can stop them from getting hold of a snack, even if it means stealing a bite from a British prince.
That’s what happened to little Emily Henson – the daughter of British Paralympian Dave Henson - when sitting on her mom’s lap which happened to be next to Prince Harry in the crowd at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
The toddler was caught on camera sneaking some popcorn from the royal’s hands while he was deep in conversation.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Great shot as toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. 2 yo Emily is daughter of @InvictusToronto supporter @leglessBDH pic.twitter.com/E55jEb7mNB— Ben (@benenglanditv) September 27, 2017
While it’s totally adorable, what’s even cuter is when Harry finally notices and does what any other person would have.
A toddler takes popcorn from Prince Harry during the #InvictusGames. What happens when he realises what's going on? https://t.co/XKV051JCx8 pic.twitter.com/SX975rSipp— ITV News (@itvnews) September 28, 2017
