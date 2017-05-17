This video of Kendall Jenner falling off a bike is all you need to see!

Fokofpolisiekar break a South African record as their crowdfunding campaign reaches R1m

2017-05-17 12:48
 

Cape Town – Khloe Kardashian just gifted the world with a video of Kendall Jenner falling off a bicycle.

In true embarrassing older sister style Khloe casually left the video for all to see on her Instagram with the caption: “My work here is done.....”

Watch the priceless video here:

My work here is done..... @kendalljenner

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

While it looks as though poor Kenny takes a nasty fall, the model can be heard laughing at herself.

Sorry Kendall, but we can’t help but watch the moment over and over and over again!

Seriously!

And in case you’re wondering if Kendall actually knows how to ride a bike, Kourtney shared a snap of herself, Khloe and Kendall perfectly balancing on two-wheelers.

See the snap here:

three sheets to the wind

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

(GIF: Imgflip/Instagram)

2017-05-17 11:11
