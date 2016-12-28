T.I.’s wife Tiny files for divorce

Cape Town – T.I.’s wife, Tiny has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday the couple had been going through ups and downs and eventually decided to call it quits.

Tiny – who was born Tamaka Cottle – and T.I. have three children together: King Harris, 12, Major Harris, eight and nine-month-old Heiress Harris.

The former couple documented their lives in a reality show on VH1 called T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which premiered in December 2011.

While neither T.I. nor Tiny have confirmed their separation, the two look to be putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids over the holiday season.

See videos of their Christmas weekend here:

Yep... she's a Harris fasho!!!! A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:03am PST

@heiressdharris was like what in the world y'all wake me up for! Then she said...wait a min..I got my own Benz! Santa's baby???????? A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:18am PST

I love this video of @heiressdharris she was definitely still half sleep! Hope you all are having an amazing Christmas!! ?????? A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:37am PST



