T.I.’s wife Tiny files for divorce

2016-12-28 10:41
 

Cape Town – T.I.’s wife, Tiny has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday the couple had been going through ups and downs and eventually decided to call it quits.

Tiny – who was born Tamaka Cottle – and T.I. have three children together: King Harris, 12, Major Harris, eight and nine-month-old Heiress Harris.

The former couple documented their lives in a reality show on VH1 called T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which premiered in December 2011.

While neither T.I. nor Tiny have confirmed their separation, the two look to be putting their differences aside for the sake of their kids over the holiday season.

See videos of their Christmas weekend here:

Yep... she's a Harris fasho!!!!

A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on


