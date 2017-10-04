Tyra Banks splits from longtime beau Erik Asla

Cape Town – Tyra Banks and Norwegian photographer Erik Asla have reportedly called it quits on their five-year relationship.
People Magazine confirmed the former couple – who share 20-month-old son York Banks Asla – are over and Asla has already moved out of their LA home.
This is the Happiest Valentine's Day of my life. York, Daddy, and I send you so much love.A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:18pm PST
A source told Us Weekly: “She and Erik are friends. The break up was drama-free.”
While Tyra and Erik managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Page Six - who were first to report the split - reported that they will continue to work together professionally as well as co-parent their son.
The America’s Next Top Model host surprised fans and followers when she announced her and Erik had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2016.
The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world.A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jan 27, 2016 at 5:16pm PST
