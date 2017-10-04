Tyra Banks splits from longtime beau Erik Asla

2017-10-04 08:50
 
tyra banks

Cape Town – Tyra Banks and Norwegian photographer Erik Asla have reportedly called it quits on their five-year relationship.

People Magazine confirmed the former couple – who share 20-month-old son York Banks Asla – are over and Asla has already moved out of their LA home.

This is the Happiest Valentine's Day of my life. York, Daddy, and I send you so much love.

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

A source told Us Weekly: “She and Erik are friends. The break up was drama-free.”

While Tyra and Erik managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Page Six - who were first to report the split - reported that they will continue to work together professionally as well as co-parent their son.

The America’s Next Top Model host surprised fans and followers when she announced her and Erik had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2016.

