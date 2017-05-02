Val Kilmer: I have had a healing of cancer

PICS: From classic to avant-garde, here is absolutely everything that happened at the MET Gala

Los Angeles - Val Kilmer says he's had "a healing of cancer" months after saying he didn't have cancer.

The 57-year-old actor made the comment in a question-and-answer session on Reddit.

Kilmer was asked by a Reddit user about Michael Douglas' comment last year that Kilmer was dealing with the same condition that Douglas had. Douglas successfully battled oral cancer after being diagnosed in 2010. Kilmer responded on Facebook in November that he has "no cancer whatsoever" and Douglas "is misinformed."

Kilmer said on Reddit on Wednesday: "I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time." He said people may still think he's sick because he doesn't sound like his normal self.

Kilmer's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

