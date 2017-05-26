Wait, did Zac Efron just admit he hooked up with Madonna!

Cape Town – Zac Efron may or may not have admitted he and Madonna have hooked up!

The Baywatch actor was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and somehow the time he sat next to Madonna at a Connor McGregor UFC fight came up in conversation.

Zac tells Jimmy he was, at first, entirely surprised that he would be sitting next to Madonna for the entire fight.

Jimmy not convinced suggested that the seating arrangement was planned all along and that something else was going on at that fight, something involving Zac, Madonna and a whole lot of touching.

Eventually Zac confessed: “I guess you could say she tapped me, she tapped this.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

What do you thing, did Madonna tap Zac Efron?