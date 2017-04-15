Stop what you're doing because the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss in new Fast 8 movie

Want abs like Vanessa Hudgens? This is how!

2017-04-15 22:00
 
vanessa hudgens

Cape Town – Vanessa Hudgens is at the peak of looking and feeling fit and healthy and in an interview with Women’s Health magazine she admits it doesn't come easy.

The former Disney actress is the cover star of the magazine’s May issue and is sharing every secret of how she looks so good.

Some of these secrets include eating right, exercising, being surrounded by good people and making sure she does things that make her happy!

Vanessa reveals to Women’s Health’s Claire Connors there are 16 main things that keep her happy and healthy, more specifically things like yoga, Broadway, her mom, Soulcycle, avocados, lipstick and most importantly... cheats days! 

Read the full interview here, to find out what else helps Vanessa stay fit and healthy.

Read more on:    vanessa hudgens  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor speaks out about her money problems Jamiroquai founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith dies We investigate: Was Miss SA 2017 rigged? WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss PIC: Elana Afrika shows off her beautiful baby girl on the cover of Kuier
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

She's only 5, but Harper Beckham already has brand protection

2017-04-15 18:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 