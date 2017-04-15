Want abs like Vanessa Hudgens? This is how!

Cape Town – Vanessa Hudgens is at the peak of looking and feeling fit and healthy and in an interview with Women’s Health magazine she admits it doesn't come easy.
The former Disney actress is the cover star of the magazine’s May issue and is sharing every secret of how she looks so good.
Some of these secrets include eating right, exercising, being surrounded by good people and making sure she does things that make her happy!
Vanessa reveals to Women’s Health’s Claire Connors there are 16 main things that keep her happy and healthy, more specifically things like yoga, Broadway, her mom, Soulcycle, avocados, lipstick and most importantly... cheats days!
Say hello to our May cover star, @VanessaHudgens! ???? The new issue hits stands April 18! https://t.co/wXxz2Po5uq pic.twitter.com/lmX0gb42ze— Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) April 12, 2017
Read the full interview here, to find out what else helps Vanessa stay fit and healthy.
