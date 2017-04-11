WATCH: 50 Cent punches woman who pulled him off stage

The Rock and Vin Diesel's Fast 8 feud is apparently just a normal family squabble, says co-star

2017-04-11 08:57
 

Cape Town – 50 Cent punched a female fan in the chest after she pulled him off the stage while performing with The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage.

In a video released by TMZ, 50 Cent can be seen putting his hand out to touch screaming fans. A woman in a flower dress then grabs his arm and pulls him off stage.

It looks as though the rapper then punches the woman in her gut in retaliation, to break free from her grip.

Following the incident 50 Cent quickly says to the crowd, “Tell her to come over here”. The woman was then pulled on stage and ended up twerking onstage as if she was one of the backup dancers.

Watch the video here: 

Read more on:    50 cent  |  celebrities

