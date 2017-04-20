A lot can change in a decade. Just take a look at these 10 celeb photos taken ten years ago!

We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert with photographer Nardus Engelbrecht and it’s magical!

WATCH: 73-year-old Lauren Hutton stars in Calvin Klein underwear ad

2017-04-20 11:49
 
lauren hutton

New York — Calvin Klein has enlisted 73-year-old modelling legend Lauren Hutton to star in its spring 2017 underwear campaign.

Hutton appears in the campaign wearing an open blouse and a bra.

Watch the director's cut of the campaign video here:

In another video, she tells a lighthearted story about being picked-up by the "corniest pick-up line ever".

"He said, 'You wanne go for a ride in my new truck?' I mean that was the corniest pick-up line I've ever heard in my life and it was fabulous and he had these great electric-blue eyes. So, I said 'Okay, but just one block.'"

Watch Lauren tell her story here:

The fashion house says Hutton was hand-picked for the campaign by director Sofia Coppola, who is in charge of the promotion. Calvin Klein says Hutton has been friends with Coppola's family for more than 30 years.

Other participants include actresses Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst.

Read more on:    calvin klein  |  lauren hutton  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: 10 local celebs 10 years ago 5 hilarious tweets from Hlaudi Motsoeneng's press conference Hlaudi praises his 90% plan and the crowd goes wild PIC: Serena Williams debuts baby bump 12 hilarious reasons people have been blocked by Bonang
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

A posh day at the palace earns Victoria Beckham royal recognition

2017-04-20 10:36
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 