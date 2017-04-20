WATCH: 73-year-old Lauren Hutton stars in Calvin Klein underwear ad

New York — Calvin Klein has enlisted 73-year-old modelling legend Lauren Hutton to star in its spring 2017 underwear campaign.

Hutton appears in the campaign wearing an open blouse and a bra.

Watch the director's cut of the campaign video here:

In another video, she tells a lighthearted story about being picked-up by the "corniest pick-up line ever".

"He said, 'You wanne go for a ride in my new truck?' I mean that was the corniest pick-up line I've ever heard in my life and it was fabulous and he had these great electric-blue eyes. So, I said 'Okay, but just one block.'"

Watch Lauren tell her story here:

The fashion house says Hutton was hand-picked for the campaign by director Sofia Coppola, who is in charge of the promotion. Calvin Klein says Hutton has been friends with Coppola's family for more than 30 years.

Other participants include actresses Rashida Jones and Kirsten Dunst.