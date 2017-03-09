The wives and girlfriends of Proteas cricketers are having the best time in New Zealand. See the pics here!

WATCH: Actor Faizon Love violently attacks airport valet

2017-03-09 08:38
 
faizon love

Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge after an alleged altercation with a valet at the Columbus airport.

Love pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court and was released on $2 000 bond. He was arrested on Tuesday and jailed overnight after authorities alleged he argued with the 24-year-old man and assaulted him in a baggage claim area.

Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up. Video of the altercation was released on Wednesday.

Watch the video here:

Defense attorney John Moore has said there was a disagreement over payment.

Love is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.

