WATCH: Actor Faizon Love violently attacks airport valet

Ohio — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge after an alleged altercation with a valet at the Columbus airport.
Love pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court and was released on $2 000 bond. He was arrested on Tuesday and jailed overnight after authorities alleged he argued with the 24-year-old man and assaulted him in a baggage claim area.
Authorities say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up. Video of the altercation was released on Wednesday.
Watch the video here:
Defense attorney John Moore has said there was a disagreement over payment.
Love is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.
