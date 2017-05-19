WATCH: Amber Rose’s Twitter gets hacked

Cape Town – Amber Rose has confirmed her Twitter account was hacked after two strange tweets taking a jab at Tyga and Beyoncé surfaced.

What was just a normal Wednesday evening turned pretty strange when two tweets from Amber’s account went out.

The first took a dig at Beyoncé with Amber saying: “I am Becky With the Short Hair (sic)”

See the tweet here:

The second tweet went out to her bestie, Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Tyga. The tweet called Tyga’s music trash.

See the tweet here:

The TV personality then shared a video on Instagram on Thursday claiming her Twitter had been hacked. Radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God then interrupts her saying his Twitter was also hacked and that Tyga’s music is still trash.

Watch the video here: