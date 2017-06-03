WATCH: Apple exec allegedly screams at Rihanna during basketball game

INTERVIEW: Channel24 unravels the exciting mystery that is The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar

2017-06-03 12:00
 
Rihanna

Cape Town – Singer Rihanna attended a basketball game on Thursday night and was allegedly screamed at by wealthy executive Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple Music and iTunes.

Rihanna was on her feet and cheering for her team, The Cleveland Cavaliers when Cue reportedly screamed "tell that (expletive) to sit down".

See a video of the incident here: 


Here’s gif of the moment:

It seems Cue is a fan of the opposing team The Golden State Warriors who ended up beating Rihanna’s Cleveland Cavaliers on the night.


