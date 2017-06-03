WATCH: Apple exec allegedly screams at Rihanna during basketball game

Cape Town – Singer Rihanna attended a basketball game on Thursday night and was allegedly screamed at by wealthy executive Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple Music and iTunes.
Rihanna was on her feet and cheering for her team, The Cleveland Cavaliers when Cue reportedly screamed "tell that (expletive) to sit down".
See a video of the incident here:
Anyone else see Eddy Cue @cue say "tell that bitch to sit down" after @rihanna was cheering court side? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwRjjYEqno— BaerFace (@BaerFace) June 2, 2017
Anyone else see Eddy Cue @cue say "tell that bitch to sit down" after @rihanna was cheering court side? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwRjjYEqno
Here’s gif of the moment:
Ok, @cue telling @rihanna to sit down after she bows to @KingJames is the best! pic.twitter.com/9JQz48kLSh— Konrad Siemek (@ksiemek) June 2, 2017
Ok, @cue telling @rihanna to sit down after she bows to @KingJames is the best! pic.twitter.com/9JQz48kLSh
It seems Cue is a fan of the opposing team The Golden State Warriors who ended up beating Rihanna’s Cleveland Cavaliers on the night.
{{item.description}} Read More »
Cape TownHire ResolveR350 000 - R480 000 Per Year
SandtonUDM International (Pty) LtdR2 000 - R7 500 Per Month
JohannesburgMeondo Trading 464 CC
Apartments / FlatsR 470 000
HousesR 1 799 000
HousesR 4 700 000