WATCH: Ashley Greene’s proposal video will melt your heart!

2016-12-30 22:01
 

Cape Town – Ashley Greene is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury.

The Twilight actress revealed the exciting news with an emotional video of how it happened on Instagram.

Seriously, it’s so beautiful you might cry!

The couple have been spending the holidays in Australia and New Zealand, which is where the Paul popped the question.

According to E! News, Ashley said yes on the 19th of December at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

Watch the video of the special moment here:

See more pics of Ashley, Paul and her ring here:

This is the woman I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. ??

A photo posted by Paul Khoury (@paulkhoury) on

ashley greene  |  celebrities

2016-12-30 14:01
