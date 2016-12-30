WATCH: Ashley Greene’s proposal video will melt your heart!

Cape Town – Ashley Greene is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury.

The Twilight actress revealed the exciting news with an emotional video of how it happened on Instagram.

Seriously, it’s so beautiful you might cry!

The couple have been spending the holidays in Australia and New Zealand, which is where the Paul popped the question.

According to E! News, Ashley said yes on the 19th of December at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

Watch the video of the special moment here:

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #?? #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

See more pics of Ashley, Paul and her ring here:

I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ?? but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen ???? A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST