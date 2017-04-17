WATCH: Bella Hadid skips Coachella to go sky diving

Cape Town – Bella Hadid skipped the first weekend of Coachella to go sky diving with her friends in Dubai.
Celebville’s favourite music and arts festival kicked off over the long weekend and it was a knock out, but Bella had better things to do.
While the model’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and his new bae, Selena Gomez, enjoyed the music, food and good vibe Coachella has to offer, Bella jetted off to Dubai for a getaway that included jumping out of a plane.
In a video of the daring act on Instagram, Bella wrote: “Jumped out of a plane today!!! IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels !!!!! (sic)”
She added that it was the “best sky diving experience” of her life.
Watch the video here:
Jumped out of a plane today!!! ??????IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! ????Flying with the angels !!!!! Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!! ???????????????????????? DUBAIIIII!! In my @nike CORTEZZZ ????A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT
