WATCH: Blac Chyna shares eerie ad for new product line

2017-03-14 21:02
 

Cape Town – Blac Chyna is advertising a new line of products for her company Lashed Cosmetics, with an eerie new ad.

The 28-year-old shared the ad on her Instagram in which a woman is kidnapped and interrogated about where the new products are.

Sending in reinforcements, Blac orders two ladies to find the missing one and to keep the new products, which are kept in a black box, safe.

Blac captioned the video: “Find out now @lashedcosmetics www.lashedcosmetics.com (sic)”

Watch the ad here:

What's in the Box? ?? Find out now @lashedcosmetics www.lashedcosmetics.com

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

And incase you’re wondering what’s in the mysterious box, the reality TV star unveiled the new line in more Instagram posts.

See Blac’s new line of products here:

21 all new Shades from Shiny to Matte @lashedcosmetics ?? www.lashedcosmetics.com

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

