WATCH: Blue Ivy crushes her ballet recital

Cape Town – Blue Ivy stole the spotlight at her recent ballet recital and well, we’re not surprised.
The 5-year-old proved that visiting her mom while rehearsing for a show and watching her on stage really pays off.
In a video, obtained by TMZ, the pre-schooler is joined by her classmates to dance to Earth, Wind & Fire's September.
Putting emphasis on the twists and turns, Blue absolutely crushed the performance on Saturday, wearing white tights and a tutu.
WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO HERE:
