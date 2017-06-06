Sanlam’s WhatsApp drama, Uk’shona Kwelanga, is a South African first and has a stellar cast and intriguing plot

WATCH: Blue Ivy crushes her ballet recital

2017-06-06 07:49
 

Cape Town – Blue Ivy stole the spotlight at her recent ballet recital and well, we’re not surprised.

The 5-year-old proved that visiting her mom while rehearsing for a show and watching her on stage really pays off.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, the pre-schooler is joined by her classmates to dance to Earth, Wind & Fire's September.

Putting emphasis on the twists and turns, Blue absolutely crushed the performance on Saturday, wearing white tights and a tutu.

WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO HERE:

