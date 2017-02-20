WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares video of snowboarding accident

Cape Town – The Beckhams are on a family skiing vacation but unfortunately for Brooklyn Beckham it’s not the best holiday he’s been on.

The 17-year-old was snowboarding down what looks like a pretty steep slope when he fell and broke his collar bone... Ouch!

And there’s a video of the accident!

Brooklyn shared the clip of him going down the slope which then ends abruptly after his hard fall.

Watch the video here:

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The teen also shared a snap of his x-ray which shows where the bone broke.

See the pic here:

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham family have been having the time of their lives and have shared multiple snaps and videos of their trip.

In one caption on Instagram David Beckham wrote: “Don't usually post so many but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes (sic)”

See snaps from the Beckham family vacay here:

Gorgeous in white @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:32am PST