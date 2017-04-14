WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss

Cape Town – Charlize Theron revealed her kissing scene with Vin Diesel was everything but amazing.
The South African born actress – who plays bad girl Cipher in the 8th instalment of Fast and the Furious - shares a less than consensual kiss with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto in The Fate of the Furious and admitted it wasn’t all that Vin was making out to be.
While the kiss looks forced and uncomfortable, Charlize’s co-star reportedly made it seem like she absolutely loved it.
But just to be clear, the 41-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres, “It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth,” which is totally what it’s supposed to look like.
Watch Charlize cringe at kissing Vin here:
The Fate of the Furious releases in local cinemas on Friday, 13 April. Read the review here.
