PICS: Gareth Cliff is making the most of his trip to Texas and sharing every bit of it on Instagram

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth shirtless and working out is all you need to see today!

2017-03-13 07:02
 
chris hemsworth

Cape Town – Chris Hemsworth’s ability to make us thirsty AF is just something we have come to terms with.

Not only is 33-year-old a badass actor, dad of the year and an all round great guy, he is also as fit as a fiddle and great at making workout videos.

In an attempt at giving “the world’s best trainer,” Luke Zocchi – who is also absolutely gorgeous btw – some love, Chris shared a video showcasing his workout routine.

And let’s face it... We’ll take a slice of sweaty, grunting Chris Hemsworth any day!

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This footage may leave you severely dehydrated)

Read more on:    chris hemsworth  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Gareth Cliff is living the best life on his trip to Texas MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! 4 pics of Kylie Jenner and her hot new whip! Criss Angel hospitalised after dangerous stunt goes wrong Director James Cameron reveals another Avatar disappointment
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Criss Angel hospitalised after dangerous stunt goes wrong

2017-03-12 11:01
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 