WATCH: Chris Hemsworth shirtless and working out is all you need to see today!

Cape Town – Chris Hemsworth’s ability to make us thirsty AF is just something we have come to terms with.
Not only is 33-year-old a badass actor, dad of the year and an all round great guy, he is also as fit as a fiddle and great at making workout videos.
In an attempt at giving “the world’s best trainer,” Luke Zocchi – who is also absolutely gorgeous btw – some love, Chris shared a video showcasing his workout routine.
And let’s face it... We’ll take a slice of sweaty, grunting Chris Hemsworth any day!
Watch the video here:
(Warning: This footage may leave you severely dehydrated)
Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.comA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST
Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
PretoriaQuyn Recruitment
LimpopoQuyn RecruitmentR1 000 Per Month
NewcastleINCDREAMSR6 000 - R7 000 Per Month
HousesR 1 599 000
HousesR 3 100 000
TownhousesR 1 795 000