WATCH: Chris Hemsworth shirtless and working out is all you need to see today!

Cape Town – Chris Hemsworth’s ability to make us thirsty AF is just something we have come to terms with.

Not only is 33-year-old a badass actor, dad of the year and an all round great guy, he is also as fit as a fiddle and great at making workout videos.

In an attempt at giving “the world’s best trainer,” Luke Zocchi – who is also absolutely gorgeous btw – some love, Chris shared a video showcasing his workout routine.

And let’s face it... We’ll take a slice of sweaty, grunting Chris Hemsworth any day!

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This footage may leave you severely dehydrated)