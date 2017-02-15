WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get steamy in loved-up video

Cape Town – If you don’t already know that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ultimate couple goals then you have been out of touch lately.

The cute couple don’t only own red carpets and social media, they make really adorable videos too!

The latest video that Chrissy and John get close in is a Valentine’s Day-themed recording of the Sports Illustrated model lip syncing in lingerie as her sexy husband watches.

Okay, so the description may come across as a little weird but the pair teamed up with Love magazine and the outcome is too cute for words!

Watch the lovey-dovey video here: