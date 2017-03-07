WATCH: Ed Sheeran brought to tears by Liberian girl’s story

The actor who plays Logan on 7de Laan, Simon Tuit, spoke out about homophobia following the gay kiss drama

Cape Town - Ed Sheeran was overcome with emotion when listening to the story of a young Liberian girl whose father died during the Ebola crisis.

The Shape of You hitmaker teamed up with British charity Comic Relief and visited the African country to see the lasting effects of Ebola.

Upon his trip, Ed met a young girl named Peaches. The 26-year-old was brought to tears when listening to her explain how she hasn’t been to school since her father died three years ago.

She also sang a special song to Ed. In a video shared by Comic Relief the young girl says she sings the song to remember her father by.

Watch the video here:

Ed joins a host of celebrities who have joined forces with Comic Relief to create awareness and aid third world countries.

