WATCH: How well does the cast of Girls know each other?

Cape Town – The girls from Girls went au naturel on the cover of Glamour magazine and they look gorgeous!

As fans gear up for the sixth and final season of the HBO series – due to premiere in February - Glamour magazine honoured the four favourite ladies that run the show.

In a retro-styled shoot Lena Dunham (Hannah), Allison Williams (Marnie), Jemima Kirke (Jessa) and Zoisa Mamet (Shoshanna) owned their look for the “all women-produced issue”.

See the cover here:

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ?? A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

And in celebrating the end of the show, Glamour put the girls to the test to find out just how well they know one another.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This video contains offensive language)



