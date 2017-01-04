Reports: A former Survivor contestant from the 17th season died “unexpectedly” on 31 December 2016

WATCH: Kim Kardashian West has returned to all her social media platforms in a massive way!

WATCH: How well does the cast of Girls know each other?

2017-01-04 20:01
 

Cape Town – The girls from Girls went au naturel on the cover of Glamour magazine and they look gorgeous! 

As fans gear up for the sixth and final season of the HBO series – due to premiere in February - Glamour magazine honoured the four favourite ladies that run the show.

In a retro-styled shoot Lena Dunham (Hannah), Allison Williams (Marnie), Jemima Kirke (Jessa) and Zoisa Mamet (Shoshanna) owned their look for the “all women-produced issue”.

See the cover here:

And in celebrating the end of the show, Glamour put the girls to the test to find out just how well they know one another.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This video contains offensive language)


inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Survivor contestant dies ‘unexpectedly’ Ellen cancels singer’s appearance on show after anti-gay sermon Former Survivor contestant gets prison for child porn Kim Kardashian West is back! Kylie Jenner quits her personal app after sex details surface
7 female led films you need see in 2017 Here's what DStv has planned for 2017 10 things we’ve learned from watching Cougar Town This space popcorn flick is the perfect escape PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless on the beach is the best way to start 2017
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Smouldering Chris Pratt looks super-sexy on the cover of Vanity Fair

2017-01-04 12:52
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 