WATCH: It’s Vin Diesel’s turn to talk about THAT kiss with Charlize Theron

Cape Town – Vin Diesel is coming clean about what really happened with THAT kiss in Fate of the Furious.
ICYMI, Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel share an awkward kiss in the latest instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.
And while Charlize admitted on The Ellen Show the kiss was everything but amazing, Vin has something else to say.
The XXX actor stopped by The Ellen Show to share his side of the story, and this is what he had to say.
First and foremost, Vin was utterly shocked that Charlize said kissing him was like “kissing a dead fish,” he then went on to make a statement about the kiss that well, may puzzle you.
Vin said: “First of all, you don’t come of Ellen with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory and compare me to a dead fish.”
Even Ellen was confused by that.
Watch the interview here:
