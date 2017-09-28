WATCH: Jane Fonda has no time for Megyn Kelly’s irrelevant questions

Cape Town – Jane Fonda was not amused when asked by Megyn Kelly about cosmetic surgery during an interview supposedly for her latest film.

During the second episode of Kelly’s new NBC daytime show, Megyn Kelly Today, the host asked Fonda – who was on the show to talk about starring with Robert Redford in the film Our Souls at Night – why she wasn’t proud to admit that she has had cosmetic work done.

Fonda’s facial expression pretty much said everything but her reply was even better.

The 79-year-old first replied by asking: “We really want to talk about that right now.”

She then changed the subject offering to talk about the real reason she and Redford were on the show in the first place, the movie.

WATCH THE AWKWARD MOMENT HERE: