WATCH: Kendall Jenner stars in new sultry lingerie ad campaign

Cape Town – Kendall Jenner is the star of the new SS17 campaign for major lingerie brand, La Perla and she looks stunning.
The dark haired beauty flaunted her toned figure while showcasing some of the luxuriously sexy pieces in snaps shared on Instagram.
In a behind-the-scenes video Kendall is seen shimmying around in a lace bra with a matching lace suspender an thigh-high pantyhose.
See the sultry pics here:
Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 ??@stevenkleinstudioA post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT
Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 ??@stevenkleinstudio
A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT
@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels ?? @stevenkleinstudioA post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT
@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels ?? @stevenkleinstudio
A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT
Watch the BTS video here:
@kendalljenner is having fun during the #SS17 adv shooting. She wore a glamorous Macramé Tale set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our boutiquesA post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT
@kendalljenner is having fun during the #SS17 adv shooting. She wore a glamorous Macramé Tale set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our boutiques
A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
NewcastleINCDREAMSR6 000 - R7 000 Per Month
Western CapeCheryl KriegerR7 000 Per Month
PinetownIncdreams RecruitmentR6 500 - R10 000 Per Month
Vacant Land / PlotsR 849 000
HousesR 4 250 000
HousesR 1 999 000