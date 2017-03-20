WATCH: Kendall Jenner stars in new sultry lingerie ad campaign

Cape Town – Kendall Jenner is the star of the new SS17 campaign for major lingerie brand, La Perla and she looks stunning.

The dark haired beauty flaunted her toned figure while showcasing some of the luxuriously sexy pieces in snaps shared on Instagram.

In a behind-the-scenes video Kendall is seen shimmying around in a lace bra with a matching lace suspender an thigh-high pantyhose.

See the sultry pics here:

Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 ??@stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels ?? @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Watch the BTS video here: