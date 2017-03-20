Veteran actor Joe Mafela has died. Take a look at some of the actor's most memorable moments here

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

WATCH: Kendall Jenner stars in new sultry lingerie ad campaign

2017-03-20 12:51
 
kendall jenner

Cape Town – Kendall Jenner is the star of the new SS17 campaign for major lingerie brand, La Perla and she looks stunning.

The dark haired beauty flaunted her toned figure while showcasing some of the luxuriously sexy pieces in snaps shared on Instagram.

In a behind-the-scenes video Kendall is seen shimmying around in a lace bra with a matching lace suspender an thigh-high pantyhose.

See the sultry pics here:

Watch the BTS video here:

Read more on:    kendall jenner  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Joe Mafela: Life in pictures Medical condition, not car crash injuries, killed Joe Mafela - Metro police After criticism, DStv replaces repeats with new shows 10 exciting new series to look forward to on DStv All the winners at the 2017 Saftas
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

PICS: Beyoncé shows off her growing baby bump on date night with Blue Ivy

2017-03-20 09:22
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 