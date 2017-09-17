In partnership with

WATCH: Kevin Hart admits infidelity after blackmail attempt

2017-09-17 10:45
 
kevin hart, eniko parrish


Cape Town – Kevin Hart posted an emotional video on Instagram on Saturday in which he apologises to his wife and kids for his "mistakes".

According to TMZ, Kevin’s apology comes after a failed extortion attempt over a sexually suggestive video.

According to sources who have seen the three clips, it’s not a sex tape, but looks like a prelude to sex. And in the clip that’s reportedly the most suggestive, Kevin can’t actually be seen.

Watch Kevin’s Instagram post here:

Kevin, who is expecting his first child with wife Eniko Hart, denied reports that he is cheating in July this year. 

