WATCH: Kevin Hart admits infidelity after blackmail attempt

According to TMZ, Kevin’s apology comes after a failed extortion attempt over a sexually suggestive video.

According to sources who have seen the three clips, it’s not a sex tape, but looks like a prelude to sex. And in the clip that’s reportedly the most suggestive, Kevin can’t actually be seen.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Kevin, who is expecting his first child with wife Eniko Hart, denied reports that he is cheating in July this year.



