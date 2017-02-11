WATCH: Kim Kardashian West made a salad and we have questions!





Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West made a salad and we have questions!

The 36-year-old made a special video for former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfield to celebrate her almost reaching 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now, one would normally celebrate good news with a delicious chocolate cake but not Kim.

Seeing as she only seemed to have salad ingredients on hand, Kim made a celebratory salad that is confusing AF!

First, watch the celebratory video here:

@carineroitfeld reached 1 million followers on @instagram today, and @kimkardashian has something to say about it. Film by @calebdescognets @benperreira A video posted by CR Fashion Book (@crfashionbook) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:56am PST

These are our questions:

1. Why was the cucumber not sliced?

2. Does Kim really use that much salad dressing?

3. Did she wash the lettuce leaves after they came raining down on her?

4. What is a celebratory salad even?

(Screengrabs: Instagram/@crfashionbook)