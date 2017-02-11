WATCH: Kim Kardashian West made a salad and we have questions!

Amor Vittone shared beautiful family photos in a touching video tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West made a salad and we have questions!

The 36-year-old made a special video for former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfield to celebrate her almost reaching 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now, one would normally celebrate good news with a delicious chocolate cake but not Kim.

Seeing as she only seemed to have salad ingredients on hand, Kim made a celebratory salad that is confusing AF!

First, watch the celebratory video here:

These are our questions:

1. Why was the cucumber not sliced?

2. Does Kim really use that much salad dressing?

3. Did she wash the lettuce leaves after they came raining down on her?

4. What is a celebratory salad even?

(Screengrabs: Instagram/@crfashionbook)

