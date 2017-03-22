WATCH: Kylie Jenner channels Barbie in seductive photo shoot sneak peek

Junior Mafela, Joe Mafela's son, confirmed details of the late actor's memorial service including date, time and venue

2017-03-22
 
Cape Town – Kylie Jenner is channelling her inner Barbie is a sneak peek video for a photo shoot with Flaunt magazine.

In the short clip the reality TV star stares into the camera with her seductive eyes, wearing a blonde wig and flirty bandeau top with flared sleeves.

The camera follows Kylie into a hot pink room where she falls on the bed in the sexiest way possible.

The 19-year-old captioned the video: “Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! (sic)”

Watch the sneak peek video here:

Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! ??

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

