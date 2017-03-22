WATCH: Kylie Jenner channels Barbie in seductive photo shoot sneak peek

Cape Town – Kylie Jenner is channelling her inner Barbie is a sneak peek video for a photo shoot with Flaunt magazine.
In the short clip the reality TV star stares into the camera with her seductive eyes, wearing a blonde wig and flirty bandeau top with flared sleeves.
The camera follows Kylie into a hot pink room where she falls on the bed in the sexiest way possible.
The 19-year-old captioned the video: “Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! (sic)”
Watch the sneak peek video here:
Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! ??A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:14am PDT
Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! ??
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:14am PDT
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Western CapeCheryl KriegerR7 000 Per Month
PinetownIncdreams RecruitmentR6 500 - R10 000 Per Month
JohannesburgQuality SelectR25 000 - R35 000 Per Month
HousesR 2 850 000
HousesR 5 750 000
HousesR 3 300 000