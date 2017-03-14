WATCH: Luke Evans singing to Adele in the 'shower' is the best!

Leader of The EFF, Julius Malema, once again warned Riky Rick against record label Mabala Noise

Cape Town – Luke Evans has the voice of an angel and everyone needs to know!

The hunky actor is currently promoting the release of Beauty and the Beast but all Ellen DeGeneres was interested in was his love for shirtless selfies and singing along to Adele.

Here is one of his popular shirtless snaps:

Luke - who has a passion for singing thanks to his musical theatre background – is an Adele super-fan and spends Sunday mornings learning her songs to sing to his mom.

Because of this Ellen gifted Luke with a special shower curtain that enables him to always sing with Adele in the shower.

Watch Luke put Ellen’s gift to the test here:

