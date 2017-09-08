WATCH: Miley Cyrus helps Ellen DeGeneres understand millennials

2017-09-08 14:00
 
miley cyrus, ellen degeneres

Cape Town – If you are not a millennial and would like to know what a millennial is or understand them better then today is your lucky day.

Ellen DeGeneres enlisted the help of 24-year-old Miley Cyrus to help her bridge the gap between millennials and her generation.

Firstly, a millennial is any person reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century.

Secondly, in a segment Ellen calls “Mileynnial and Me,” Miley helps Ellen, and everyone else watching, understand millennials better.

This includes explaining why millennials share food photos, go to “dirty music festivals” and what the latest “millennial dance move” is.

GET SCHOOLED ON MILLENNIALS HERE:

