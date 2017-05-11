WATCH: Nicole Kidman is the queen of clapbacks!

Cape Town – What happens when you put Ellen DeGeneres, Nicole Kidman and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in a kitchen?

Well, only the most awkward segment ever!

Nicole stopped over at The Ellen Show to chat about the success of the hit TV series Big Little Lies and a certain clapping incident at the Oscars, but she also joined in on Giada’s cooking segment.

What resulted was Nicole shutting Giada and her tiny digs at the Lion actress down with four simple words.

Giada’s subtle shade included awkward jokes about balls and calling Nicole “the woman who can’t cook.”

But Nicole had the perfect come back when she told Giada her pizza was “a little tough.”

Watch the awkward video here: